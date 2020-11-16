Thinking About Using A Weight Loss App? Here's What You Should Consider

Weight loss apps were one of the first apps to start selling when smartphones came on the market.

Today, there are literally thousands of them available.

However, they vary so much in quality, price, and focus that it can be difficult to pick the best one for you.

Nutritionist Samantha Cassetty says the best apps support a variety of healthy foods, in balanced amounts, that are right for your needs.

Free apps, like Lose It!, can help you track your food intake.