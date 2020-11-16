US to Withdraw More Troops From Afghanistan and Iraq Before Biden Takes Office

On Tuesday, acting Secretary of Defense Christopher C.

Miller .

Confirmed that America will withdraw 2,500 troops from both countries by Jan.

15, 2021.

According to CNN, there are currently approximately 3,000 troops in Iraq and 4,500 troops in Afghanistan.

Miller said that the drawdown "does not equate change" to national policies or objectives.

A report from the Pentagon inspector general says terrorist group al-Qaeda supports Trump's plans.

The DIA reported that al-Qaeda leaders support the agreement because it does not require the Taliban to publicly renounce al-Qaeda .., Via Pentagon inspector general report.

... and the deal includes a timeline for the United States and coalition forces to withdraw—accomplishing one of al-Qaeda's main goals, Via Pentagon inspector general report.

A senior defense official called the move "consistent" with President Trump's "promise to the American People."