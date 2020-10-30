Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rapper Lil Wayne Hit With Gun Charge In Miami

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:24s - Published
Rapper Lil Wayne Hit With Gun Charge In Miami

Rapper Lil Wayne Hit With Gun Charge In Miami

Authorities said they found the weapon when they searched the jet on December 23rd at Opa-locka Executive Airport.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Lil Wayne charged with federal gun offence in Florida

Lil Wayne has been charged with a federal gun offence in Florida. The charge stems from a weapons...
CBC.ca - Published

Lil Wayne Faces Up to 10 Years in Prison

Lil Wayne might be getting some major jail time. The 38-year-old rapper was hit by The U.S. Attorney...
Just Jared - Published

Lil Wayne Charged by Feds with Possession of Firearm, Ammo

Lil Wayne's just been hit with a federal weapons charge and could face serious prison time if...
TMZ.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Lil Wayne Hit With Federal Weapons Charge in Florida [Video]

Lil Wayne Hit With Federal Weapons Charge in Florida

Lil Wayne Hit With Federal Weapons Charge in Florida. The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida has charged Lil Wayne with a federal weapons charge. . The charge is one count of..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published
President Trump meets with Lil Wayne to discuss criminal justice reform [Video]

President Trump meets with Lil Wayne to discuss criminal justice reform

Lil Wayne is praising the president's plans to help African Americans. The rapper met with Trump yesterday, and they discussed Trump's stance on criminal justice reform.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:33Published