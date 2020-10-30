Rapper Lil Wayne Hit With Gun Charge In Miami

Authorities said they found the weapon when they searched the jet on December 23rd at Opa-locka Executive Airport.

Lil Wayne's just been hit with a federal weapons charge and could face serious prison time if...

Lil Wayne might be getting some major jail time. The 38-year-old rapper was hit by The U.S. Attorney...

Lil Wayne has been charged with a federal gun offence in Florida. The charge stems from a weapons...