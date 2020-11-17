|
Lil Wayne hit with federal weapons charge in Florida
Lil Wayne hit with federal weapons charge in Florida
The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida has charged Lil Wayne with a federal weapons charge.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lil Wayne Hit With Federal Weapons Charge
Lil Wayne has been hit with a federal weapons charge. TMZ reports that the US Attorney For The Southern District Of Florida has charged the rapper with one count..
WorldNews
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Lil Wayne has been hit with a federal weapons charge. TMZ reports that the US Attorney For The...
WorldNews - Published
Also reported by •CBC.ca •SOHH
|
Lil Wayne's just been hit with a federal weapons charge and could face serious prison time if...
TMZ.com - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources