Lil Wayne hit with federal weapons charge in Florida

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:15s - Published
The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida has charged Lil Wayne with a federal weapons charge.


 The rapper could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
 Lil Wayne has been hit with a federal weapons charge. TMZ reports that the US Attorney For The Southern District Of Florida has charged the rapper with one count..
 Lil Wayne's just been hit with a federal weapons charge and could face serious prison time if convicted. The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida..
 Donald Trump's possible exit from NYC and his famous Trump Tower could be the exact thing that helps rebound prices in the building ... so say the people trying..
A report from the White House is detailing what it calls a resurgence of the virus in Florida.

Florida’s lawmakers returned to the capitol to swear in their new members, Tuesday. The typically jovial organizational session was more reserved this year, as COVID concerns weighed heavy.

Lil Wayne Hit With Federal Weapons Charge Lil Wayne has been hit with a federal weapons charge. TMZ reports that the US Attorney For The...
Lil Wayne's just been hit with a federal weapons charge and could face serious prison time if...
Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit:..

Authorities said they found the weapon when they searched the jet on December 23rd at Opa-locka Executive Airport.

Lil Wayne Hit With Federal Weapons Charge in Florida. The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida has charged Lil Wayne with a federal weapons charge. . The charge is one count of..

