President-Elect Joe Biden Meets With National Security Experts
CBS4's Eliott Rodriguez reports Biden's meetings come as President Trump has ordered a draw down of troops in the Middle East.
US to Withdraw More Troops From Afghanistan and Iraq Before Biden Takes OfficeUS to Withdraw More Troops From Afghanistan and Iraq Before Biden Takes Office.
On Tuesday, acting Secretary of
Defense Christopher C. Miller .
confirmed that America will withdraw 2,500 troops from..
That's My Story And I'm Sticking To It: Raffensperger Insists Graham Asked Him To Throw ElectionGeorgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is not backing down from his explosive claim regarding Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC). A Republican himself, Raffensperger told CNN Monday that Graham had..
Midmorning With Aundrea - November 17, 2020 (Part 3)(Part 3 of 4) President-Elect Joe Biden has pledged to focus on climate change and rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement.