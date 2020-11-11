Global  
 

President-Elect Joe Biden Meets With National Security Experts

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:13s - Published
CBS4's Eliott Rodriguez reports Biden's meetings come as President Trump has ordered a draw down of troops in the Middle East.


Transition Official: Biden to Receive National Security Briefings Next Week

Joe Biden will be briefed by national security experts next week, Biden transition official Jen Psaki...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Joe Biden's biggest task: Fighting COVID-19

President-elect Joe Biden has ambitious plans to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. Experts look...
Deutsche Welle - Published

'More people may die': Biden urges Trump to aid transition

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden warned of dire consequences if President Donald...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph



US to Withdraw More Troops From Afghanistan and Iraq Before Biden Takes Office [Video]

US to Withdraw More Troops From Afghanistan and Iraq Before Biden Takes Office

US to Withdraw More Troops From Afghanistan and Iraq Before Biden Takes Office. On Tuesday, acting Secretary of Defense Christopher C. Miller . confirmed that America will withdraw 2,500 troops from..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published
That's My Story And I'm Sticking To It: Raffensperger Insists Graham Asked Him To Throw Election [Video]

That's My Story And I'm Sticking To It: Raffensperger Insists Graham Asked Him To Throw Election

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is not backing down from his explosive claim regarding Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC). A Republican himself, Raffensperger told CNN Monday that Graham had..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:40Published
Midmorning With Aundrea - November 17, 2020 (Part 3) [Video]

Midmorning With Aundrea - November 17, 2020 (Part 3)

(Part 3 of 4) President-Elect Joe Biden has pledged to focus on climate change and rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement.

Credit: WCBIPublished