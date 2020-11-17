Instant Karma? Trump Would've Won Georgia If He Hadn't 'Suppressed His Own Voting Base'

Global  
 

Georgia's Republican top election official Brad Raffensperger says he believes President Trump's attacks on mail voting suppressed his own base.

In fact, Raffensperger says Trump's baseless claims that mail voting is untrustworthy and fraudulent cost him the state.

According to Business Insider, 24,000 Republicans who voted by mail in the state's June 9 primary elections did not vote at all in the general election.

While Trump outperformed the polls in many states, he lost the key battleground states of Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, in addition to Georgia.

What's more, an even higher number of Georgia Democrats who voted in the primaries stayed home for the general.

Trump was the first Republican presidential nominee to lose Georgia since George H.W.

Bush in 1992.


