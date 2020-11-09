Al Roker Shares 'Good News' on Today Show One Week After Undergoing Surgery for Prostate Cancer
The star said he'll be up for "lifelong testing to make sure this doesn't come back"
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis on ‘Today’—Here’s What to Know About the DiseasHe's scheduled to have surgery to remove his prostate next week.
Al Roker reveals prostate cancer diagnosisOn Friday, Roker shared the news on 'Today'.