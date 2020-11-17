Britney Spears Is Celebrating Her Birthday In Hawaiia

Britney Spears's birthday isn't until December 2, but that didn't stop her from celebrating a little early.

This singer superstar will be turning 39 in Hawaii.

All her fans found out after she posted an Instagram photo on a jet accompanied by a platter of fruits and veggies.

Spears is also accompanied by her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Her photo was captioned, "I'm doing that whole work on yourself thing at the moment," but it seems like she didn't want to do it alone.

Spears and Asghari will be celebrating the popstar's birthday in Maui.