Tom And Jerry Will Hit The Big Screen This Spring

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Cartoon rivals Tom and Jerry have been chasing each other in cartoons for 80 years.

Now, the two sworn enemies will continue that tradition on the big screen.

According to CNN, a new movie featuring the cat and mouse duo is scheduled to hit theaters in 2021.

The movie will be a hybrid live-action and animated film.

Colin Jost, Michael Peña, and Ken Jeong will co-star alongside the Hanna-Barbera characters.

The film is scheduled to be released in March.


