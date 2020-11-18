Miracle On Highway 34 movie - Nathan Clarkson, Josh Murray, Keelia Clarkson

Plot synopsis: Liz (Sharonne Lanier), a hardworking waitress at a highway truck stop, takes the late shift on Christmas Eve to help cover her mounting bills.

Expecting a silent and solitary night, she is pleasantly surprised with the appearance of Dan, a handsome but world-weary trucker who shows up looking for a hot meal and company.

As their friendship builds, they are joined by others seeking shelter from the incoming snowstorm.

On this snowy night, with no room for them at the inn, they will have to hope for a miracle.

Director: Nathan Clarkson Writer: Nathan Clarkson Stars: Nathan Clarkson, Josh Murray, Keelia Clarkson