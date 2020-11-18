Heart Run & Walk moved to May 2021

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 5 minutes ago

The American Heart Association announced its plans for America’s Greatest Heart Run and Walk in a digital kickoff on Tuesday night.

The date for America’s Greatest Heart Run and Walk is changing, but the mission of the event remains the same.

Virtual kick off and we learned that things are going certainly be different in 2021.

Set your calendar's for may 15th.

From nine to noon.

There are three different senarios.

The plan if the state and federal guidelines permit...in person heart run and walk at accelerate sports in whitesboro.

Depending on the pandemic, it could be all digital or a hybrid.

Also the radiothon and telethon will be earlier than may 15th.

Logistics chair of america's greatest heart run and walk steve gasner says while we may have a new venue and things may look a little different...the mission of the event remains the same as heart disease is the number one killer in america.

It's still kills 830,000 people each year to put that in perspective that is more than the population of oneida madison lewis herkimer otsego and hamilton county's combined.

We know that people at risk of heart disease and stroke don't do as well if they get covid, your continued efforts are changing lives right here in the mohawk valley.

Again you can register online, we'll have a link for you on our website wktv.com.

