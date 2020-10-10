Mental health of student-atheltes a concern as sports are expected to pause
"* i'm katie lange.
And i'm george mallet.
"* minnesota governor tm walz is expected to announce a new round of pandemic restrictions tomorrow ?
"* including for social gatherings, bars, restaurants, gyms and sports.
"* in a call with reporters *- walz said some activities minnesotans love would be put on pause as the state tries to ease the strain on hospitals.
Kimt news 3 sports director kaleb gillock joins us now.
"* it means sports would be paused.
And it comes at a time less than ideal... the section tournament began tonight with championship games expected to take place saturday and the following friday ?
"* november 27th.
Volleyball ?
"* is in it's final stretch of the regular season.
I spoke with lourdes football head coach ?
"* mike kesler ?
"* whose team's season was ended shy of the section playoffs due to covid?
"*19.
He said that as we enter the darker ?
"* colder winter months ?
"* the mental health of student?
"* athletes is of they need to know that coaches are here for them.
If they have concerns, issues, or they just need to air out ?
"* please reach out to us because that's why we're here and it's a concern that i don't thinnk that's talked about enough to be honest with you.