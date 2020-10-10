Mental health of student-atheltes a concern as sports are expected to pause

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 9 minutes ago

One area coach says it is of great concern and is not talked about enough.

"* minnesota governor tm walz is expected to announce a new round of pandemic restrictions tomorrow ?

"* including for social gatherings, bars, restaurants, gyms and sports.

"* in a call with reporters *- walz said some activities minnesotans love would be put on pause as the state tries to ease the strain on hospitals.

"* it means sports would be paused.

And it comes at a time less than ideal... the section tournament began tonight with championship games expected to take place saturday and the following friday ?

"* november 27th.

Volleyball ?

"* is in it's final stretch of the regular season.

I spoke with lourdes football head coach ?

"* mike kesler ?

"* whose team's season was ended shy of the section playoffs due to covid?

"*19.

He said that as we enter the darker ?

"* colder winter months ?

"* the mental health of student?

"* athletes is of they need to know that coaches are here for them.

If they have concerns, issues, or they just need to air out ?

"* please reach out to us because that's why we're here and it's a concern that i don't thinnk that's talked about enough to be honest with you.