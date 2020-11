DOJ To Drop Charges Against Former Mexican Official Arrested At LAX Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:35s - Published 3 minutes ago DOJ To Drop Charges Against Former Mexican Official Arrested At LAX The U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday that it would seek dismissal of criminal charges against a former Mexican defense minister arrested last month at Los Angeles International Airport on drug trafficking and money laundering charges. 0

