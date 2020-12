Hundreds marched through the streets of Prague, Czech Republic on November 17 protesting against government's COVID response.



Related videos from verified sources Hundreds of anti-lockdown protesters march through Manchester



Hundreds of anti-lockdown protesters marched through Manchester in the UK today (December 12) to voice their anger at ongoing measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:44 Published 2 days ago Farmers enter Delhi, allowed to protest in Burari; AAP welcomes | Key details



Hundreds of farmers entered the national capital on Friday to hold peaceful protest at a north Delhi ground after facing tear gas and water cannons and clashing with security personnel while thousands.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:49 Published 2 weeks ago Amid protest march, Rajnath Singh invites farmers for talks #HTLS2020



On the day that protesting farmers attempted to march to Delhi to seek revocation of three agriculture-related legislations, Union minister Rajnath Singh invited them for talks. Speaking at the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:24 Published 3 weeks ago