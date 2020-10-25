How long will we let Sita become Rubiya?: Rameshwar Sharma on Love Jihad law

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma reacted on love jihad and said that Pakistan and ISI agents conspire to convert Sita to Rubiya.

"Pakistan and ISI agents conspire to convert Sita to Rubiya.

How long will we let Sita become Rubiya, how long will we let Sita die?

Show me true love like Nargis and Sunil Dutt.

Tell me how many Nargis married Sunil Dutt?." He said.