Pentagon to cut troop levels to 2,500 in Iraq, Afghanistan
Trump to cut troop levels in Afghanistan, Iraq [NFA] President Donald Trump will sharply reduce the number of U.S. forces in Afghanistan from 4,500 to 2,500 by mid-January, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday, stopping short of a full withdrawal from America's longest war.
Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller announced plans to reduce U.S. troop levels in Iraq and...
Acting defence secretary Christopher Miller has announced plans to reduce US troop levels in Iraq and...
Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller on Tuesday confirmed plans to reduce U.S. troop levels in...
Pentagon To Commanders: Get Read To Draw Down The Pentagon has issued a notice to commanders known as a 'warning order.'
According to CNN, officials say it's to begin planning to draw down the number of troops in Afghanistan to 2,500 troops and.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 1 day ago