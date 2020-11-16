Pentagon to cut troop levels to 2,500 in Iraq, Afghanistan

Trump hopes U.S. troops home by May from Afghanistan, Iraq -WH White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien said on Tuesday it is President Donald Trump's hope that all U.S. troops will be home from Afghanistan and Iraq by May.

Trump to cut troop levels in Afghanistan, Iraq [NFA] President Donald Trump will sharply reduce the number of U.S. forces in Afghanistan from 4,500 to 2,500 by mid-January, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday, stopping short of a full withdrawal from America's longest war. Colette Luke has the latest.

The Pentagon is reducing the number of troops in Afghanistan and Iraq to 2,500 in each, which is a drawdown of about 2,000 in Afghanistan and 500 in Iraq. David..

A much-anticipated report into alleged war crimes by Australian soldiers overseas is expected to be released to the public on Thursday, with Afghanistan calling..