Pentagon to cut troop levels to 2,500 in Iraq, Afghanistan

Pentagon to cut troop levels to 2,500 in Iraq, Afghanistan
Pentagon to cut troop levels to 2,500 in Iraq, Afghanistan

The PM has warned Australians about 'the Afghan report'. Now it's being released

 A much-anticipated report into alleged war crimes by Australian soldiers overseas is expected to be released to the public on Thursday, with Afghanistan calling..
Pentagon to reduce troop levels to 2,500 in Afghanistan and Iraq

 The Pentagon is reducing the number of troops in Afghanistan and Iraq to 2,500 in each, which is a drawdown of about 2,000 in Afghanistan and 500 in Iraq. David..
Trump to cut troop levels in Afghanistan, Iraq [Video]

Trump to cut troop levels in Afghanistan, Iraq

[NFA] President Donald Trump will sharply reduce the number of U.S. forces in Afghanistan from 4,500 to 2,500 by mid-January, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday, stopping short of a full withdrawal from America's longest war. Colette Luke has the latest.

Trump hopes U.S. troops home by May from Afghanistan, Iraq -WH [Video]

Trump hopes U.S. troops home by May from Afghanistan, Iraq -WH

White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien said on Tuesday it is President Donald Trump's hope that all U.S. troops will be home from Afghanistan and Iraq by May.

Pentagon announces troop cuts in Afghanistan, Iraq

Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller announced plans to reduce U.S. troop levels in Iraq and...
US to cut troop levels to 2,500 each in Iraq and Afghanistan

Acting defence secretary Christopher Miller has announced plans to reduce US troop levels in Iraq and...
Donald Trump to pull thousands of troops from Iraq, Afghanistan before he leaves office

Donald Trump to pull thousands of troops from Iraq, Afghanistan before he leaves office Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller on Tuesday confirmed plans to reduce U.S. troop levels in...
Pentagon To Commanders: Get Read To Draw Down [Video]

Pentagon To Commanders: Get Read To Draw Down

The Pentagon has issued a notice to commanders known as a 'warning order.' According to CNN, officials say it's to begin planning to draw down the number of troops in Afghanistan to 2,500 troops and..

