Trump fires senior election security official

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend MATT: CHRISTOPHER KREBS WAS THEMOST SENIOR CYBERSECURITYOFFICIAL IN THE TRUMPADMINISTRATION, AND WARESPONSIBLE FOR OVERSEEINGELECTION SECURITY ACROSS THECOUNTRY.OVER THE LAST FEW DAYS, KREBSHAD BEEN DISPUTING BASELESSCLAIMS BY THE PRESIDENT OFWIDESPREAD ELECTION FRAUD.LAST NIGHT, THE PRESIDENT TOOKTO TWITTER, AND FIRED HIM.TWEETING IN PART, "EFFECTIVEIMMEDIATELY, CHRIS KREBS HASBEEN TERMINATED AS DIRECTOR OFTHE CYBERSECURITY ANDINFRASTRUCTURE SECURITY AGENCY."KREBS, A FORMER MICROSOFTEXECUTIVE, HAD SPENT TWO YEARSPREPARING STATES FOR THEELECTIONHIS FIRING BROUGHT SWIFTCONDEMNATION, INCLUDING FROMSENATOR ELIZABETH WARREN WHOTWEETED, "CHRISTOPHER KREBS GOTFIRED BECAUSE HE DID HIS JOB TOPROTECT OUR ELECTIONS AND STOODUP TO TRUMP’S CONSPIRACYTHEORIES.THIS IS A DISGUSTING ABUSE OFPOWER."AS FOR KREBS, HE TWEETED THISRESPONSE, "HONORED TO SERVE.WE DID IT RIGHT.DEFEND TODAY, SECURE TOMOR







