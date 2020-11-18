Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Billie Eilish and Sam Smith set to perform at 2020 ARIA Awards

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Billie Eilish and Sam Smith set to perform at 2020 ARIA Awards

Billie Eilish and Sam Smith set to perform at 2020 ARIA Awards

Billie Eilish and Sam Smith will perform live from Los Angeles and London, respectively, at the 2020 ARIA Awards next week.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Beyonce leads 2021 Grammy Awards nominations [Video]

Beyonce leads 2021 Grammy Awards nominations

Beyonce is among the most nominated artists for the 2021 Grammy Awards with nine nods to her name, as Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish also score big nominations.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:59Published
24kGoldn & Iann Dior's 'Mood' Tops Hot 100 for Fifth Week, Lorde Opens Up About Social Media Break & More Top Music News | Billb [Video]

24kGoldn & Iann Dior's 'Mood' Tops Hot 100 for Fifth Week, Lorde Opens Up About Social Media Break & More Top Music News | Billb

24kGoldn's "Mood" featuring Iann Dior tallies a fifth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, but Billie Eilish is right behind with “Therefore I Am." Plus, Lorde opens up about her social media..

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:52Published
10 Things Sam Smith Can't Live Without [Video]

10 Things Sam Smith Can't Live Without

There are a few things Sam Smith can't live without when he hits the road. From Robyn's album 'Honey' and skin serum to high heel shoes and his Celine Dion shoes, these are Sam Smith's travel..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 08:13Published