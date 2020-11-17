Amazon Launches Online Pharmacy Service
Amazon has announced their entry into the $300 billion pharmacy market with a new service called Amazon Pharmacy.
Amazon launches online pharmacy Amazon launches an online pharmacy for delivering prescription medications in the United States, increasing competition with drug retailers such as Walgreens, CVS Health and Walmart. Emma Jehle reports. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:10 Published on January 1, 1970
