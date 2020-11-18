Pfizer Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is 95% Effective With No Safety Concerns

Pfizer and BioNTech revealed the news on Wednesday after conducting a final data analysis.

According to the drugmakers, 28 days after receiving the first dose, the vaccine became highly effective across all ages, races and ethnicities.

The vaccine, known as BNT162b2, was also over 94% effective in elderly people, who are at a high risk of developing more severe COVID-19 symptoms. .

The announcement comes just two days after Moderna revealed that its vaccine had a 94.5% success rate.

Both vaccines utilize mRNA as their delivery systems to provoke an immune response.

But Pfizer's vaccine needs to be kept at a much colder temperature of minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit.

Pfizer is still confident that it can adequately distribute the vaccine and has launched a pilot delivery program in Rhode Island, Texas, New Mexico and Tennessee.

.

We are hopeful that results from this vaccine delivery pilot will serve as the model for other U.S. states and international governments, as they prepare to implement effective COVID-19 vaccine programs, Pfizer, via statement.

Pfizer intends to submit an emergency use authorization application to the FDA "within days."