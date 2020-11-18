Global  
 

Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Submitted for Emergency Authorization

The vaccine created by the companies is known as BNT162b2.

It is the first coronavirus vaccine to be submitted for approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Filing in the U.S. represents a critical milestone in our journey to deliver a COVID-19 vaccine to the world, Albert Bourla, Pfizer CEO, via CNN.

The phase three trial of the vaccine commenced in July and had more than 43,000 participants.

The vaccine proved to be 95 percent effective with no safety concerns.

We now have a more complete picture of both the efficacy and safety profile of our vaccine, giving us confidence in its potential, Albert Bourla, Pfizer CEO, via CNN.

The FDA is expected to approve the vaccine, which means it could be available for some high-risk populations by the middle of December.

Wide-scale availability of the vaccine is not expected until sometime in 2021


