Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Submitted for Emergency Authorisation

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan distributed masks in Bhopal and makes public wear them to raise awareness about COVID-19. He distributed masks in Abbas Nagar area. As of now, total active cases in MP stands at 11,765.
AstraZeneca said on Monday its vaccine for the novel coronavirus could be around 90% effective without any serious side effects, the latest drugmaker to unveil positive interim data in a scientific race to curb a global pandemic. Francis Maguire reports.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he hopes the rollout of a new Covid vaccine can begin next month, with the bulk of the deployment continuing in the new year.
The vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, could prevent 70.4% of people from getting the virus and up to 90% if a lower dose is used. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting regarding India's vaccination strategy. PM virtually met officials including foreign secretary, NITI Aayog member. Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba and..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:20Published