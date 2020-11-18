Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Submitted for Emergency Authorisation

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Submitted for Emergency Authorisation
The vaccine created by the companies is known as BNT162b2.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Pfizer Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation

'A new era': Success of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccines a major breakthrough

 Coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are based on messenger RNA technology that could transform the way science fights diseases.
USATODAY.com

Oxford University and AstraZeneca vaccine trial shows up to 90 percent effectiveness

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

A COVID-19 vaccine developed by the UK’s Oxford University and AstraZeneca has an average efficacy of 70.4..
The Verge

Eye Opener: Dire surge in COVID across U.S.

 Pfizer applies for emergency authorization for its coronavirus vaccine. Also, President Trump continues to reject his election loss. All that and all that..
CBS News

BioNTech BioNTech German biotechnology company

Pfizer asks FDA to allow emergency use of vaccine

 Pfizer and its German Partner BioNTech has asked U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine, starting a process that could bring first..
USATODAY.com

The first COVID-19 vaccines will likely require two shots

 A Moderna trial participant has his arm disinfected before before receiving the vaccine. | Photo by Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post via Getty..
The Verge

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

COVID-19: CM Shivraj Chouhan distributes masks in Bhopal [Video]

COVID-19: CM Shivraj Chouhan distributes masks in Bhopal

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan distributed masks in Bhopal and makes public wear them to raise awareness about COVID-19. He distributed masks in Abbas Nagar area. As of now, total active cases in MP stands at 11,765.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published
AstraZeneca says COVID vaccine 90% effective [Video]

AstraZeneca says COVID vaccine 90% effective

AstraZeneca said on Monday its vaccine for the novel coronavirus could be around 90% effective without any serious side effects, the latest drugmaker to unveil positive interim data in a scientific race to curb a global pandemic. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:22Published
Hancock hopes to begin Covid vaccine rollout in December [Video]

Hancock hopes to begin Covid vaccine rollout in December

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he hopes the rollout of a new Covid vaccine can begin next month, with the bulk of the deployment continuing in the new year. The vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, could prevent 70.4% of people from getting the virus and up to 90% if a lower dose is used. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:38Published

BNT162b2 Candidate vaccine against COVID-19

Related news from verified sources

Pfizer and BioNTech to submit request for emergency use approval of their COVID-19 vaccine today

Two of the companies behind one of the leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates will seek approval from...
TechCrunch - Published Also reported by •Sky NewsNewsyWorldNewsBelfast TelegraphNewsmaxSBSUpworthyUSATODAY.com


Pfizer vaccine to be submitted for authorisation 'within days' as efficacy boosted to 95%

Pfizer vaccine to be submitted for authorisation 'within days' as efficacy boosted to 95% The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has now proved 95% effective in preventing coronavirus and has met the...
Sky News - Published

Coronavirus vaccine: Pfizer, BioNTech seek emergency use in US

Days after Pfizer and BioNTech announced that their coronavirus vaccine appeared to be 95% effective...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsBelfast TelegraphNewsmax



Related videos from verified sources

FDA To Discuss Emergency Authorization For Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

FDA To Discuss Emergency Authorization For Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

An FDA advisory committee will meet next month to discuss an emergency use authorization. The emergency use authorization would be for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this week, Pfizer said..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Watch: PM Modi holds review meeting to discuss India’s vaccine strategy [Video]

Watch: PM Modi holds review meeting to discuss India’s vaccine strategy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting regarding India's vaccination strategy. PM virtually met officials including foreign secretary, NITI Aayog member. Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:20Published
COVID vaccine distribution plans [Video]

COVID vaccine distribution plans

COVID vaccine distribution plans proceed as more companies file paperwork for emergency use.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:40Published