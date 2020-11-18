Pfizer seeks emergency use approval for vaccine

Pfizer said it will apply to U.S. health regulators on Friday for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine, the first such application in a major step toward providing protection against the new coronavirus.

With the coronavirus surging around the U.S. and the world, the pressure is on for regulators to make a speedy decision.

Officials expect the vaccine to be given emergency approval in the first two weeks of December.

The announcement comes two days after the companies revealed the vaccine candidate prevented 95% of infections from the virus that causes COVID-19.

Process could bring limited first shots as early as next month and eventually an end to the pandemic.