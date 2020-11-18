Pfizer seeks emergency use approval for vaccine

Pfizer said it will apply to U.S. health regulators on Friday for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine, the first such application in a major step toward providing protection against the new coronavirus.
Macy's reported a more than 20% drop in quarterly comparable sales on Thursday and said it expects that decline to continue into the fall, signaling a tough holiday season for the coronavirus-battered department store chain. Fred Katayama reports.
Summit Place Financial Advisors' Liz Miller tells Reuters' Fred Katayama she wouldn't be surprised to see highly appreciated stocks drop 10% by year end. She names some badly beaten industrial stocks she says investors should consider adding to their portfolios.
Lowe's forecast holiday-quarter earnings below analysts' estimates on Wednesday, as the company invested heavily in online business and benefits for employees working through the COVID-19 pandemic. Fred Katayama reports.
Target blew past Wall Street expectations for quarterly profit and sales on Wednesday as more Americans used the big-box retailer's quick delivery services to buy everything from electronics to home goods during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fred Katayama reports.