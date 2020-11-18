Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pfizer seeks emergency use approval for vaccine

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Pfizer seeks emergency use approval for vaccine

Pfizer seeks emergency use approval for vaccine

Pfizer said it will apply to U.S. health regulators on Friday for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine, the first such application in a major step toward providing protection against the new coronavirus.

Fred Katayama reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Pfizer Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation

Pfizer seeks emergency authorization from FDA for COVID-19 vaccine, doses could be available as soon as next month

 The announcement comes two days after the companies revealed the vaccine candidate prevented 95% of infections from the virus that causes COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

Pfizer and Moderna work to effectively ship and store coronavirus vaccine doses

 While two major drug companies await approval from the FDA on their coronavirus vaccines, behind the scenes, they're drawing up plans to store, ship and..
CBS News

Covid vaccine: Pfizer to apply for authorisation in US

 Officials expect the vaccine to be given emergency approval in the first two weeks of December.
BBC News

Pfizer asks U.S. regulators to OK emergency use of COVID vaccine

 With the coronavirus surging around the U.S. and the world, the pressure is on for regulators to make a speedy decision.
CBS News

Fred Katayama

Virus cases cast shadow over Macy's outlook [Video]

Virus cases cast shadow over Macy's outlook

Macy's reported a more than 20% drop in quarterly comparable sales on Thursday and said it expects that decline to continue into the fall, signaling a tough holiday season for the coronavirus-battered department store chain. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:11Published
Growth stocks could pull back 10%: adviser [Video]

Growth stocks could pull back 10%: adviser

Summit Place Financial Advisors' Liz Miller tells Reuters' Fred Katayama she wouldn't be surprised to see highly appreciated stocks drop 10% by year end. She names some badly beaten industrial stocks she says investors should consider adding to their portfolios.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 05:11Published
Lowe's shares slump on disappointing outlook [Video]

Lowe's shares slump on disappointing outlook

Lowe's forecast holiday-quarter earnings below analysts' estimates on Wednesday, as the company invested heavily in online business and benefits for employees working through the COVID-19 pandemic. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:59Published
Target results crush Wall Street's forecasts [Video]

Target results crush Wall Street's forecasts

Target blew past Wall Street expectations for quarterly profit and sales on Wednesday as more Americans used the big-box retailer's quick delivery services to buy everything from electronics to home goods during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Covid-19: Pfizer seeks emergency use of vaccine

Process could bring limited first shots as early as next month and eventually an end to the pandemic.
Khaleej Times - Published Also reported by •UpworthyTechCrunchSeattlePI.comNewsdayHaaretz


Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine candidates may get EU approval in December

The EU could approve the COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna...
Proactive Investors - Published

Pfizer seeking emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine in the US, which could bring first batch of shots to public by December

Pfizer is asking U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine, starting the clock...
ChicagoTribune - Published Also reported by •UpworthyHaaretz



Related videos from verified sources

A look at the new freezers needed for the COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

A look at the new freezers needed for the COVID-19 vaccine

Today, Pfizer and their partner BioNTech are expected to file for emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine. That would make the vaccine available as soon as next month.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 03:35Published
Pfizer Seeks Approval For Emergency Use Of Its COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

Pfizer Seeks Approval For Emergency Use Of Its COVID-19 Vaccine

Pfizer said Friday it is asking U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine. WCCO Mid-Morning - Nov. 19, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:27Published
Pfizer seeking emergency vaccine use [Video]

Pfizer seeking emergency vaccine use

Pfizer has applied to get emergency use authorization for its vaccine. It could be ready as soon as next month.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:33Published