BioNTech And Pfizer To Seek Emergency Authorization For Covid-19 Vaccination

BioNTech and its partner, Pfizer, will seek emergency approval for their Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

The drug companies will file paperwork for the emergency use of the vaccine with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In a final analysis of the Phase 3 trial, the vaccine was found to be 95% effective in preventing Covid-19.

The vaccine has been shown to work in all age populations.

According to CNN, the new vaccine has shown no serious safety concerns.

Drug company execs predict distribution to begin before the end of 2020.