Pfizer said Wednesday that a final assessment of trial data on the COVID-19 vaccine it developed in conjunction with German company BioNTech showed it was 95% effective, and that it would apply for emergency use authorization with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration "within days." CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

A US-developed vaccine has been shown to be 94.5% effective at protecting people from COVID-19,...

More promising news on the vaccine front: Moderna says its vaccine provides strong protection against...