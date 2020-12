Moderna vaccine 94 percent effective, company says Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 00:49s - Published 4 days ago Moderna vaccine 94 percent effective, company says Cambridge-based Moderna is asking for FDA authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine. 0

AN UPDATE IN THE BALLAD AGAINST COVID-19. ANTOINETTE: BUT DARREN A INTENDS TO APPLY TO THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION FOR EMERGENCY AUTHORIZATION OF ITS COVID-19 VACCINE. THE COMPANY WILL ASK THE FDA TO REVIEW AN EXPANDED DATA SET SHOWING THE VACCINE IS 94% EFFECTIVE AT PREVENTED -- PREVENTING COVID-19 AND 100% EFFECTIVE AT PREVENTING SEVERE CASES. MODERNA WILL BECOME THE SECOND COMPANY TO APPLY TO THE FDA FOR EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION FOR CORONAVIRUS VACCINE. PFIZER APPLIED ON NOVEMBER 20 WITH DATA SHOWING SIMILARLY HIGH EFFECTIVENESS. THE FDA WILL MEET WITH ITS ADVISORY COMMITTEE IN DE