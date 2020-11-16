UK to Ban Sales of New Gasoline and Diesel Cars by 2030.

Global  
 

The U.K. initially planned to ban the sale of new cars that run on only gasoline or diesel by 2035.

On Wednesday, the U.K. government announced plans to move up the timeline.

Now, the sale of fossil fuel-powered cars will end five years earlier in 2030.

The sale of new hybrid vehicles, which run on both fossil fuels and electricity, will still be allowed to continue until 2035.

To accelerate the sales of cleaner vehicles in the U.K., the government plans to spend $1.7 billion on charging points for electric vehicles.

$664 million will go towards the development and production of batteries for electric cars.

$773 million in subsidies will make ultra-low and zero emission vehicles more affordable to purchase.

The ban and subsequent funding is a part of a broader “green industrial revolution” announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The blueprint includes $16 billion in government investments.

The U.K. government is hopeful that the private sector will contribute more than $48 billion.

The United Kingdom is looking to the future and seizing the opportunity to build back greener … The recovery of our planet and of our economies can and must go hand-in-hand, Boris Johnson, via CNN


