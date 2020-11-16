Global  
 

Hurricane Iota rips through Central America

Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Hurricane Iota rips through Central America

Hurricane Iota rips through Central America

Iota is the strongest Atlantic hurricane of the year and only the second November hurricane to reach category five.


Iota, weakened but deadly, rips through Central America

Tegucigalpa (AFP) Nov 18, 2020 Storm Iota has killed at least nine people as it smashed homes,...
Terra Daily - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsNYTimes.com


Category 5 Hurricane Iota barrels toward Central America, 'catastrophic' damage expected

A fast-strengthening Hurricane Iota is approaching the same part of Central America battered by a...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsUpworthySBSNYTimes.com


Storm Iota batters Central America, heavy rainfall leads to flooding

Several people have been killed and many more have been left without electricity or road access after...
Deutsche Welle - Published


Hurricane Iota aftermath: Weakened storm floods Central America, 9 dead

Hurricane Iota aftermath: Weakened storm floods Central America, 9 dead

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 01:28Published
Hurricane Iota causes raging river and stormy seas in Central America [Video]

Hurricane Iota causes raging river and stormy seas in Central America

Hurricane Iota caused fast-flowing torrents of muddy water on the Choloma river in Cortes, Honduras, on Tuesday (November 17).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:45Published
WEB EXTRA: Hurricane Iota Wreaks Havoc In Central America [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Hurricane Iota Wreaks Havoc In Central America

Hurricane Iota continued to wreak havoc on Central America Tuesday (11/17). The storm brought heavy rain and high winds to a region that was just hit by Hurricane Eta on November 3. The United Nations..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:40Published