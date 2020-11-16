Hurricane Iota rips through Central America
Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 00:55s - Published
3 minutes ago
Hurricane Iota rips through Central America
Iota is the strongest Atlantic hurricane of the year and only the second November hurricane to reach category five.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tegucigalpa (AFP) Nov 18, 2020
Storm Iota has killed at least nine people as it smashed homes,...
Terra Daily - Published
14 hours ago Also reported by •
CBS News • NYTimes.com
A fast-strengthening Hurricane Iota is approaching the same part of Central America battered by a...
USATODAY.com - Published
2 days ago Also reported by •
CBS News • Upworthy • SBS • NYTimes.com
Several people have been killed and many more have been left without electricity or road access after...
Deutsche Welle - Published
15 hours ago
Related videos from verified sources