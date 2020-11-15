Central, South American countries left devastated by Hurricane Iota
After battering
Colombia, Iota came ashore in Central America as the strongest Atlantic hurricane of the year, killing more than 30 people and leaving a trail of destruction.
Today in History for November 18th Highlights of this day in history: Cult leader Jim Jones and hundreds of followers die in mass murder-suicide in South America; Massachusetts high court rules..
Police Officer Nearly Washed Away as Iota Hits San Andrés Shocking footage shows the moment a police officer was nearly washed away as Hurricane Iota hit the Caribbean island of San Andrés, Colombia.
The extreme weather caused severe damage along the coastline, with roads completely destroyed by the brute force of giant waves that smashed into the shore.
At least two people have been killed and six injured, while another is still missing, in Colombia's Caribbean archipelago of San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:02 Published on January 1, 1970 Iota strengthens to Category 5, heads to Nicaragua Iota exploded into a catastrophic Category 5 hurricane on Monday and was due to collide with northeastern Nicaragua overnight. Colette Luke has the latest. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:21 Published on November 19, 1853
Hurricane Iota batters Central America In a record-breaking year for Atlantic hurricanes, Iota is the first to reach Category 5 status and the second destructive hurricane to hit the region this month. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:29 Published on January 1, 1970
Iota strengthened to a hurricane on Sunday as it barreled toward Central American countries still...
The massive, Category 5 storm is expected to wreck havoc on a region still reeling from a recent...
PUERTO CABEZAS, Nicaragua (Reuters) - Hurricane Iota sent zinc roofing flying into the streets,...
