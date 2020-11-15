Global  
 

Central, South American countries left devastated by Hurricane Iota

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
After battering Colombia, Iota came ashore in Central America as the strongest Atlantic hurricane of the year, killing more than 30 people and leaving a trail of destruction.


Hurricane Iota aftermath: Storm breaks up but leaves over 30 dead in Central America [Video]

Credit: FRANCE 24 English

Iota still a threat after killing dozens in Central America

 As its devastation emerged, forecasters said the dissipated storm, once a fierce hurricane, could still bring "life-threatening" conditions
CBS News
Hurricane Iota aftermath: Weakened storm floods Central America, 9 dead [Video]

Credit: FRANCE 24 English

Iota, weakened but deadly, rips through Central America

 Storm Iota has killed at least nine people as it smashed homes, uprooted trees and swamped roads during its destructive advance across Central America,..
WorldNews

29-0 loss reopens debate on women's football in Brazil [Video]

Brazilian soccer club's 29-0 sparks debate about the competitiveness of the women's game in the South American country.

Credit: Reuters - Sports
Argentina wealth tax: Government to raise funds for COVID relief [Video]

Dozens of multinationals are fleeing this South American nation, claiming that doing business in Argentina is unprofitable.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO

Today in History for November 18th

 Highlights of this day in history: Cult leader Jim Jones and hundreds of followers die in mass murder-suicide in South America; Massachusetts high court rules..
USATODAY.com

Police Officer Nearly Washed Away as Iota Hits San Andrés [Video]

Shocking footage shows the moment a police officer was nearly washed away as Hurricane Iota hit the Caribbean island of San Andrés, Colombia. The extreme weather caused severe damage along the coastline, with roads completely destroyed by the brute force of giant waves that smashed into the shore. At least two people have been killed and six injured, while another is still missing, in Colombia's Caribbean archipelago of San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN
Hurricane Iota brings down comms of Providencia island as president arrives with aid [Video]

Colombian President Iván Duque landed in the San Andrés archipelago Tuesday to deliver humanitarian aid in the wake of Hurricane Iota.

Credit: euronews (in English)
Iota strengthens to Category 5, heads to Nicaragua [Video]

Iota exploded into a catastrophic Category 5 hurricane on Monday and was due to collide with northeastern Nicaragua overnight. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics

Tracking the Tropics | November 18 evening update [Video]

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News

Hurricane Iota: At least nine dead in strongest Atlantic hurricane of the year

 At least nine people have died as the strongest Atlantic hurricane of the year hits central America.
BBC News
Tracking the Tropics | November 18, morning update [Video]

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News
Hurricane Iota batters Central America [Video]

In a record-breaking year for Atlantic hurricanes, Iota is the first to reach Category 5 status and the second destructive hurricane to hit the region this month.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO

Iota reaches hurricane strength as it threatens storm-ravaged Central America

Iota strengthened to a hurricane on Sunday as it barreled toward Central American countries still...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •CTV NewsCBC.ca


Hurricane Iota bears down on Central America as 'catastrophic' Category 5 storm

The massive, Category 5 storm is expected to wreck havoc on a region still reeling from a recent...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •CTV NewsCBC.ca


'In the hands of God:' Central America bears brunt of powerful hurricane Iota

'In the hands of God:' Central America bears brunt of powerful hurricane Iota PUERTO CABEZAS, Nicaragua (Reuters) - Hurricane Iota sent zinc roofing flying into the streets,...
WorldNews - Published


Motorcyclist, pedestrian battle powerful winds from Hurricane Iota [Video]

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Residents wade through El Salvador river amid Hurricane Iota floods [Video]

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Hurricane Iota foods homes in Honduras [Video]

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO