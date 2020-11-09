Die-Hard Trump Ally Sen. Lindsey Graham Says Biden Should Get Intel Briefings Now

Global  
 

South Carolina Sen.

Lindsey Graham has been a staunch ally of President Donald Trump over the years.

He's also inserted himself into the Georgia state election process, in an effort to investigate possible voter fraud.

Nevertheless, Graham said on Wednesday said that President-elect Joe Biden should begin receiving intelligence briefings.

To date, Biden has not received any briefings, as Trump refuses to concede and the GSA has refused to issue the necessary letter of ascertainment.

Business Insider reports Graham has backed Trump's legal efforts, despite there being no evidence of widespread voter fraud.


