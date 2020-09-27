The Return of the Soldier movie (1982) - Julie Christie, Glenda Jackson, Ann-Margret

The Return of the Soldier movie (1982) - trailer - Plot synopsis: Kitty Baldry (Julie Christie) is a haughty society queen with a tunnelled view of life.

Kitty's complacency is rocked when her husband, Captain Chris Baldry (Sir Alan Bates), returns from the front during World War I shell-shocked and suffering amnesia, not knowing who she is, and determined for a reunion with Margaret Grey (Glenda Jackson), a working class lover from his past.

Kitty employs psychiatrist Dr. Gilbert Anderson (Sir Ian Holm) to help unscramble her husband's feelings for the women in his new disoriented life, including his all-too caring cousin Jenny (Ann-Margret), but ultimately, comes to realize that the man she knew is unreachable, as dead as the past for which he pines.

Director: Alan Bridges Writers: Rebecca West, Hugh Whitemore Stars: Julie Christie, Glenda Jackson, Ann-Margret