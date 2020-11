Ice Cream named after Kamala Harris

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:52s - Published 2 minutes ago

Kamala Harris now has an ice cream named after her.

VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT KAMALAHARRIS NOW HAS AN ICE CREAMFLAVOR NAMED AFTER HERCRANK AND BOOM CRAFT ICE CREAMIN LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY ISSELLING "KAMALA PECAN."IT’S A PLAY ON CARAMEL PECAN.THE SHOP OWNER TOA GREEN ANDTHE VICE-PRESIDENT ELECT HAVESOME THINGS IN COMMON.BOTH ARE DAUGHTERS OFIMMIGRANTS, ARE ASIAN AMERICAN,AND ARE IN INTERRACIALMARRIAGES.

SHE SAYS IT’SINSPIRING TO SEE."When she was elected, I, alongwith, I’m sure, many otherpeople in this country, feltseen, felt excited to havesomebody that looked like us tohave a voice in a place wheresomeone like us had never had avoice, previously."THE OWNER OF THE ICE CREAM