11pm Coat Drive 11182020

More than 100 kids in Fayette county now have new coats to help keep them warm this winter.

Tonight, the source united methodist church in lexington, gave away one- hundred and ten coats, to kids in the community.

It also passed out sack lunches...of hotdogs and soda.

Reverend jill ruhl says she hopes to have a bigger coat giveaway event, next year.

"if we can transform the world and make it a nicer place one coat at a time then we are going to do that.

It just makes me feel good that we were able to bless the community tonight."

Becuase of the pandemic, tonight's coat give-way, was held in the church parking lot...to help with