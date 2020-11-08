coat drive

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 4 minutes ago

Help keep them warm this winter.

Tonight, the source united methodist church in lexington, gave away one- hundred and ten coats, to kids in the community.

It also passed out sack lunches...of hotdogs and soda.

Reverend jill ruhl says she hopes to have a bigger coat giveaway event, next year.

"if we can transform the world and make it a nicer place one coat at a time then we are going to do that.

It just makes me feel good that we were able to bless the community tonight."

Becuase of the pandemic, tonight's coat give-way, was held in the church parking lot...to help with social