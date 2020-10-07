Esche: Comets will play in Utica during 2020-21 season

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 5 minutes ago

With rumors swirling that the Vancouver Canucks were exploring the option of moving the Utica Comets to Canada temporarily for the 2020-21 AHL season, Comets President Rob Esche has confirmed that option is no longer on the table and the team will remain at The Aud.

The utica comets will - indeed - be playing here at the adirondack bank center.

Team president rob esche has confirmed that tonight after the vancouver canucks had explored the potential of moving the team north of the border to canada this season due to border concerns during the pandemic.

There had been rumors of the team playing in the great white north for the year over the past couple of months - but greg wyshynski of e-s-p-n tweeted tonight that the plan has been scrapped.

He reports that the canucks still haven't figured out logistics of player call-ups from utica with border issues potentially still in play when the season begins - but regardless the comets will be here in utica.

The a-h-l season is slated to begin on february fifth - with details regarding schedule length and fan attendance still to be determined.

