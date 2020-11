State to roll out rapid testing program in 134 school districts Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:07s - Published 2 minutes ago State to roll out rapid testing program in 134 school districts New, rapid COVID-19 testing supplies will be distributed to some Massachusetts schools by early December, Massachusetts health and education officials announced Wednesday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend GOOD MORNING.MATT DOUG, GOOD MORNING.WE HAVE SEEN LONG LINES FORTESTING, BUT THE FOCUS OF THISNEW PLAN IS STUDENTS AND STAFF.BEGINNING NEXT MONTH, 134SCHOOLS DISTRICTS WILL HAVEACCESS TO RAPID TESTS.THEY WILL ONLY BE GIVEN TOSTUDENTS AND STAFF WHO AEXHIBITING SYMPTOMS OF THEVIRUS.THE STATE SAYS THE TESTS HAVEBEEN SHOWN TO BE ACCURATE,CATCHING CASES IN 79% OFCHILDREN WITH SYMPTOMS AND 97%OF ADULTTHEY ARE FAR LESS RELIABLE INTHOSE WHO ARE ASYMPTOMATIC.AFTER YESTERDAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT,THE MASSACHUSETTS TEACHERS UNISAID THEY HAD HOPED TO BECONSULTED BEFORE THIS WAS ROLLEDOU