Board Republicans look to rescind votes certifying election results

Michigan GOP Backpedals On Stealing Election For Trump [Video]

Michigan GOP Backpedals On Stealing Election For Trump

Republican members of a Michigan county canvassers board struck a last-minute compromise to certify election results after they initially refused.

Vote to approve election results [Video]

Vote to approve election results

After initially being deadlocked on a vote to certify the election, The Wayne County Board of Canvassers voted unanimously to certify election results Tuesday evening. The motion to hold another vote..

Republican In Pennsylvania To Review Election Results [Video]

Republican In Pennsylvania To Review Election Results

Republicans in the Pennsylvania State House of Representatives and the State Senate have said they plan to hold hearings to review the results of the 2020 election. KDKA's Lisa Washington has the..

