Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

I'm A Celebrity: Who's in the castle?

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published
I'm A Celebrity: Who's in the castle?

I'm A Celebrity: Who's in the castle?

The full line-up for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Has been revealed,with two new additions to the camp.

Russell Watson and Ruthie Henshall havejoined the campers at Gwrych Castle.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ruthie Henshall Ruthie Henshall


Russell Watson Russell Watson English tenor

UK music industry in COVID-19 crisis as artists and venues struggle [Video]

UK music industry in COVID-19 crisis as artists and venues struggle

Artists as diverse as Russell Watson and the Undertones are demanding guidance and practical help from the government as the UK music industry's COVID-19 related shutdown crisis shows no sign of abating.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:12Published

Gwrych Castle Gwrych Castle 19th-century Gothic Revival castle in Wales

I'm A Celebrity! location revealed as Welsh castle [Video]

I'm A Celebrity! location revealed as Welsh castle

The new look I'm A Celebrity! has finally been revealed with the camp completely reinvented for its new home at Gwrych Castle in Wales. Production teams have been working hard to transform the 19th century building after coronavirus forced producers to relocate the series to the UK Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:51Published

Related news from verified sources

Inside Gwrych Castle in North Wales where I'm a Celeb is set

Inside Gwrych Castle in North Wales where I'm a Celeb is set I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! will be filmed at the historic Gwrych Castle, Abergele in...
Cambridge News - Published Also reported by •Brentwood Gazette


Curtis Pritchard: I want brother to AJ cry, scream and throw up on I’m A Celeb

Curtis Pritchard has said he wants his brother AJ to do “as many trials as humanly possible”...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Russell Watson ‘training like a lunatic’ ahead of I’m A Celeb arrival

Russell Watson has said he has been “training like a lunatic” in preparation for going into the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Trevor Noah Goes Undercover on Instagram, Twitter and Wikipedia [Video]

Trevor Noah Goes Undercover on Instagram, Twitter and Wikipedia

On this episode of Actually Me, GQ Man of the Year Trevor Noah goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from Instagram, Twitter, Wikipedia and Quora. What is it like behind the..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 08:24Published
Megan Thee Stallion Goes Undercover on YouTube, Twitter and Instagram [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion Goes Undercover on YouTube, Twitter and Instagram

On this episode of Actually Me, GQ rapper of the year Megan Thee Stallion goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Wikipedia and Quora. Why is..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 07:20Published
The Crown & David Beckham’s Boots | Good Vibes Only [Video]

The Crown & David Beckham’s Boots | Good Vibes Only

With a brand new series of I’m A Celebrity just round the corner, we take a look at what to expect from this year’s crop of castle stars. There’s also a tantalising preview of The Crown’s..

Credit: Good Vibes Only     Duration: 14:28Published