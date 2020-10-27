Pregnancy during COVID-19 pandemic Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:12s - Published 2 minutes ago Pregnancy during COVID-19 pandemic Healthcare experts warn pregnant mothers are more prone to severe illness if they catch COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend NEEDING A TOTALLOCKDOWN.MEDICAL EXPERTS AREWARNING PREGNANTWOMEN HAVE ANINCREASED RISK FORSEVERE ILLNESS IF THEYGET COVID-19.BRYANT MADDRICKTALKED WITH A DOCTORWITH WHAT EXPECTINGMOMS NEED TO KNOW.THIS WARNING COMESFROM THE CDC THAT SAYSPREGNANT WOMEN ARE ATGREATER RISK OF SEVEREILLNESS - EVEN DEATHFROM CORONAVIRUS.A LOCAL DOCTOR SAYTHERE ARE STEPSEXPECTING MOMS CANTAKE TO BE SAFVO:Medical experts have alreadysaid COVID-19 can be mostsevere in the elderly andpeople with pre-existing healthissues.Now pregnant women arebeing added to the listaccording to a report from theCDC.Doctor Devon Ramaeker withSaint Luke's explains why.SOT10:31;20-:32"This is largely due to somechanges that happen with theimmune system and someother basic changes thathappen with things like theheart and lungs duringpregnancy."VO:The big question - if mom hasCOVID, what about the baby?SOT10:32;22-:30"The information that we dohave suggest that there'soverall a very low chance thatthere's a risk that couldspread during the pregnancy."VO:The good news according toDoctor Ramaeker - thereappears to be no negativeoutcomes like birth defects.To avoid illness, the advice forexpecting moms is what'srecommended to all of us .....SOT10:33;05-:13"Social distancing, handwashing and most importantlymasking to really prevent thespread of the coronavirus."THE DOCTOR TELLS MESHE'S SEEING A LOT OFPATIENTS WITH ANXIETY -EVEN DEPRESSION.BUT THERE'S NO EVIDENCEIT'S HAVING A NEGATIVEIMPACT ON THE BABY.BACK TO YOU.BRYANT, WHAT ABOUTSOCIAL GATHERINGS LIKEBABY SHOWERS. CANEXPECTING MOMS STILLGO?THE ADVICE FROM THEDOCTOR I SPOKE WITH ISNO. PREGNANT MOMS AREADVISED TO AVOID ALLLARGE GATHERINGS LIKEBABY SHOWERS.REPORTING LIVE - I





You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Get more information': Doctors advising expecting moms during pandemic



St. Luke's doctors encourage expecting moms to follow CDC guidelines, avoid large gatherings, and get their flu shot Credit: KMBC Duration: 01:23 Published 2 days ago COVID-19 Can Complicate Pregnancy



Pregnant women with COVID-19 are more likely to be admitted into the intensive care unit. They are also more likely to be put on ventilators, need life support, and die. This is compared to coronavirus.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37 Published 2 weeks ago Jennifer Garner denies pregnancy rumours after confusing fans with jack-o'-lantern snap



Jennifer Garner's Halloween jack-o'-lantern snap had fans on Instagram totally confused - because they mistook the lockdown-themed carving for a pregnancy announcement. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published 3 weeks ago

