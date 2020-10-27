Pregnancy during COVID-19 pandemic
Healthcare experts warn pregnant mothers are more prone to severe illness if they catch COVID-19.
NEEDING A TOTALLOCKDOWN.MEDICAL EXPERTS AREWARNING PREGNANTWOMEN HAVE ANINCREASED RISK FORSEVERE ILLNESS IF THEYGET COVID-19.BRYANT MADDRICKTALKED WITH A DOCTORWITH WHAT EXPECTINGMOMS NEED TO KNOW.THIS WARNING COMESFROM THE CDC THAT SAYSPREGNANT WOMEN ARE ATGREATER RISK OF SEVEREILLNESS - EVEN DEATHFROM CORONAVIRUS.A LOCAL DOCTOR SAYTHERE ARE STEPSEXPECTING MOMS CANTAKE TO BE SAFVO:Medical experts have alreadysaid COVID-19 can be mostsevere in the elderly andpeople with pre-existing healthissues.Now pregnant women arebeing added to the listaccording to a report from theCDC.Doctor Devon Ramaeker withSaint Luke's explains why.SOT10:31;20-:32"This is largely due to somechanges that happen with theimmune system and someother basic changes thathappen with things like theheart and lungs duringpregnancy."VO:The big question - if mom hasCOVID, what about the baby?SOT10:32;22-:30"The information that we dohave suggest that there'soverall a very low chance thatthere's a risk that couldspread during the pregnancy."VO:The good news according toDoctor Ramaeker - thereappears to be no negativeoutcomes like birth defects.To avoid illness, the advice forexpecting moms is what'srecommended to all of us .....SOT10:33;05-:13"Social distancing, handwashing and most importantlymasking to really prevent thespread of the coronavirus."THE DOCTOR TELLS MESHE'S SEEING A LOT OFPATIENTS WITH ANXIETY -EVEN DEPRESSION.BUT THERE'S NO EVIDENCEIT'S HAVING A NEGATIVEIMPACT ON THE BABY.BACK TO YOU.BRYANT, WHAT ABOUTSOCIAL GATHERINGS LIKEBABY SHOWERS.
CANEXPECTING MOMS STILLGO?THE ADVICE FROM THEDOCTOR I SPOKE WITH ISNO.
PREGNANT MOMS AREADVISED TO AVOID ALLLARGE GATHERINGS LIKEBABY SHOWERS.REPORTING LIVE - I