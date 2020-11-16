|
COVID-19 Surge Shutters New York City Public Schools
Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, the entire public school system in New York City will close down on Thursday.
AP Top Stories November 19 A
Here's the latest for Thursday November 19th: U.S. COVID-19 deaths over 250,000; NYC closing public schools; Arizona Republicans seek partial hand recount; Reno..
The Ascension School, a Catholic elementary school on the Upper West Side.
“Catholic schools...
Watch VideoNew York City is closing public schools Thursday and going with all online...
New York City is closing down its public school buildings starting on Thursday after the city's 7-day...
|
NYC Schools Closed Until Further Notice
New York City public schools are closed Thursday as students learn remotely. The move comes after a surge in COVID cases in the city, and there's no set date for reopening. CBS2's John Dias has the..
