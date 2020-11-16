Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 Surge Shutters New York City Public Schools

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:10s - Published
COVID-19 Surge Shutters New York City Public Schools

COVID-19 Surge Shutters New York City Public Schools

Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, the entire public school system in New York City will close down on Thursday.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

New York City New York City Most populous city in the United States

AP Top Stories November 19 A

 Here's the latest for Thursday November 19th: U.S. COVID-19 deaths over 250,000; NYC closing public schools; Arizona Republicans seek partial hand recount; Reno..
USATODAY.com

Georgia's vote tally report, NYC schools close, Latin Grammy Awards: 5 things to know Thursday

 New York City public schools cancel in-person classes, Georgia will release a report on its election vote count and more news to start your Thursday.
USATODAY.com

Ryan Seacrest Says Claudia Conway's 'Idol' Journey Will Be Talent-Based

 Kellyanne Conway's teenage daughter isn't gonna be getting any breaks on her 'American Idol' journey ... according to Ryan Seacrest, who says it's talent or..
TMZ.com

Related news from verified sources

Schools Update: NYC Catholic Schools Will Stay Open Even If Public School System Closes

Schools Update: NYC Catholic Schools Will Stay Open Even If Public School System Closes The Ascension School, a Catholic elementary school on the Upper West Side. “Catholic schools...
Gothamist - Published Also reported by •Catholic CultureJerusalem Post


New York City Closing Public Schools Thursday

New York City Closing Public Schools Thursday Watch VideoNew York City is closing public schools Thursday and going with all online...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •NPRCBS NewsNewsmax


NYC schools will close after the city reached a 3% Covid positivity rate threshold

New York City is closing down its public school buildings starting on Thursday after the city's 7-day...
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

NYC Schools Closed Until Further Notice [Video]

NYC Schools Closed Until Further Notice

New York City public schools are closed Thursday as students learn remotely. The move comes after a surge in COVID cases in the city, and there's no set date for reopening. CBS2's John Dias has the..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:39Published
State to roll out rapid testing program in 134 school districts [Video]

State to roll out rapid testing program in 134 school districts

New, rapid COVID-19 testing supplies will be distributed to some Massachusetts schools by early December, Massachusetts health and education officials announced Wednesday.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:07Published
Chico Unified continues with in-person learning despite tier changes [Video]

Chico Unified continues with in-person learning despite tier changes

Despite Butte County moving into the state's most restrictive tier, public health says schools that are already open can remain open. Parents made their voices heard.

Credit: KHSLPublished