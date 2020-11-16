COVID-19 Surge Shutters New York City Public Schools

Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, the entire public school system in New York City will close down on Thursday.

Kellyanne Conway's teenage daughter isn't gonna be getting any breaks on her 'American Idol' journey ... according to Ryan Seacrest, who says it's talent or..

New York City public schools cancel in-person classes, Georgia will release a report on its election vote count and more news to start your Thursday.

New York City is closing down its public school buildings starting on Thursday after the city's 7-day...

Watch VideoNew York City is closing public schools Thursday and going with all online...