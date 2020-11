Christopher Krebs reportedly expected to be fired after refuting Trump's claims of widespread voter fraud.

The Trump administration will cut government funding for groups that adopt the boycott, divestment and sanctions tactics of the protest movement, which Pompeo..

Decision came at end of long, bitter meeting. The partisan fighting likely foreshadows the battle that lies ahead in Wisconsin and elsewhere.

The Trump administration holds out in blocking the transition: This is your morning tip sheet.

Trump fired top cybersecurity official Christopher Krebs on Tuesday after his agency said the 2020 election was secure.

Democrats are slamming President Trump for his decision to fire the nation's top election security official, Christopher Krebs. Congressman Bennie Thompson..

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff is criticizing President Trump's decision to fire the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security..

President Donald Trump's firing of Christopher Krebs as the director of the Department of Homeland...

President Donald Trump dismissed the top election security official who gave a clean chit to the U.S....