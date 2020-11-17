Global  
 

Paper products at retail stores are dwindling as COVID-19 cases surge in Allen County

As COVID-19 cases rise, so does the demand for items like toilet paper and disinfectant wipes.

In response, stores like Walmart are asking customers to limit their purchases to one per item.

Covid-19 once again affect retail stores.if you go grocery shopping, you may notice bare shelves in paper product aisles.

The associated press is reporing twenty-one percent of shelves that stock these items across the country are empty...the highest level in at least a month.

Fox 55's nico pennisi talks to customers about how they're preparing.

Standup: "allen county moves to red this week after a surge in covid-19 cases.

In response, grocery stores are asking customers to not hoard toiletries."as covid-19 cases increase, so does the demand for items like toilet paper and disinfectant wipes.

Customers stockpiling these items means bare shelves and limits on purchases in stores like walmart.

Tom fishbach: "i have noticed at walmart that the supplies are dwindling down."fort wayne resident tom fishbach says fortunately for him, he lives alone and purchases very little supplies.

Tom fishbach: "i buy a bulk package at sam's club; it'll last me all year."

New haven resident melissa peppler isn't as lucky.

She has to worry about supplies for her whole family.

Melissa peppler: "we were at costco last week and they had signs out that said that they didn't have any more toilet paper and paper towels."the retail corporations have been having trouble keeping up with the demand.

Walmart announced this week they're limiting toilet paper and disinfectant wipe purchases to one per customer.

Peppler says she's been preparing for months.

Melissa peppler: "we already started over the summer.

Every other week i buy one paper towel or toilet paper so i wouldn't be hoarding but at least i have a little stockpile at home."

Health officials strongly urge consumers against hoarding toiletries, as it creates unnecessary hysteria.

Tag: "after speaking to customers, they say that they hope people don't panic-buy.

They want to avoid the situation they were in this past spring.

In fort wayne, i'm nico pennisi, fox 55 news."

Toilet paper sales across the country are down 62 percent since the pandemic first hit.

They are currently six percent higher than they were before mid-march.will rise.




