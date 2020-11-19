Global  
 

Pompeo in Israel, first top US diplomat to visit Israeli settlement

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English
Pompeo in Israel, first top US diplomat to visit Israeli settlement
Pompeo in Israel, first top US diplomat to visit Israeli settlement

Mike Pompeo

Pompeo, on Israel visit, says he'll go to Golan Heights [Video]

Pompeo, on Israel visit, says he'll go to Golan Heights

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he would visit the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Thursday, marking the Trump administration's break with previous U.S. policy on the strategic plateau.

Credit: Reuters Studio

Pompeo visits Israeli settlement in West Bank, breaking with previous US policy

 Pompeo's trip marked the first time a US.. diplomat has visited a settlement, territory claimed by the Palestinians and viewed by the U.N. as illegal.
USATODAY.com
Pompeo starts unprecedented tour of West Bank settlement, Golan [Video]

Pompeo starts unprecedented tour of West Bank settlement, Golan

Credit: FRANCE 24 English

Pompeo in unprecedented West Bank settlement visit

 It is the first time a top US official has made such a trip, widely seen as controversial.
BBC News

Israel

Pompeo in Israël: US Secretary of State kicks off 2-day farewell visit [Video]

Pompeo in Israël: US Secretary of State kicks off 2-day farewell visit

Credit: FRANCE 24 English
Pompeo in Israël for 3-day tour, to make unprecedented visit to occupied Golan [Video]

Pompeo in Israël for 3-day tour, to make unprecedented visit to occupied Golan

Credit: FRANCE 24 English

Pompeo is first top U.S. diplomat to visit an Israeli settlement

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday became the first top U.S. diplomat to visit an Israeli...
Denver Post


Pompeo Visits West Bank Settlement, in Parting Gift to Israel's Netanyahu

Mike Pompeo on Thursday paid the first visit by a U.S. secretary of state to an Israeli settlement in...
Newsmax


Pompeo: US Considers Boycott Israel Movement Anti-Semitic

Top diplomat says government will halt funding to groups that support BDS; proponents say effort is a...
VOA News