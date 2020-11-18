Mike Pompeo makes first visit by US top diplomat to Golan Heights

Pompeo: Disputed Golan Heights ‘part of’ Israel



U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited an Israeli settlement in the West Bank and the Golan Heights on Thursday, in a departure from decades of U.S. policy. His actions were seen as a parting shot by the pro-Israel Trump administration. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:19 Published on January 1, 1970