Mike Pompeo makes first visit by US top diplomat to Golan Heights

Mike Pompeo makes first visit by US top diplomat to Golan Heights

Mike Pompeo makes first visit by US top diplomat to Golan Heights

The tour came after Pompeo visited the Israeli settlement of Psagot in the illegally occupied West Bank.


Mike Pompeo eyes history on Israel swansong trip

 The visit is as much about putting pressure on Iran as it is about shoring up the Israeli right.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited an Israeli settlement in the West Bank and the Golan Heights on Thursday, in a departure from decades of U.S. policy. His actions were seen as a parting shot by the pro-Israel Trump administration. Gavino Garay reports.

 Here are the top stories for Thursday, November 19th: CDC warns against Thanksgiving travel; Trump calls on Michigan lawmakers in election fight; Pompeo visits..
Pompeo later visited the Golan Heights, a strategic plateau Israel captured from Syria in the 1967 Mideast war and later annexed.View on euronews

Golan Heights Golan Heights Territory captured and occupied from Syria by Israel

West Bank West Bank Territory claimed by the State of Palestine

Pompeo visits Israeli settlement in West Bank, breaking with previous US policy

 Pompeo's trip marked the first time a US.. diplomat has visited a settlement, territory claimed by the Palestinians and viewed by the U.N. as illegal.
Pompeo in unprecedented West Bank settlement visit

 It is the first time a top US official has made such a trip, widely seen as controversial.
Israel Israel Country in Western Asia


Pompeo expected to visit Israeli settlement in parting gift

 JERUSALEM (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s expected tour of a West Bank winery this week will be the first time a top U.S. diplomat has visited an..
Mike Pompeo spoke during the first visit by a US secretary of state to the occupied Syrian territory.
Pompeo later visited the Golan Heights, a strategic plateau Israel captured from Syria in the 1967...
The US secretary of state is the first top American diplomat to visit a West Bank Jewish settlement...
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he would visit the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Thursday, marking the Trump administration's break with previous U.S. policy on the strategic plateau.

