Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bobby Brown Jr. Dies in Los Angeles

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Bobby Brown Jr. Dies in Los Angeles

Bobby Brown Jr. Dies in Los Angeles

Bobby Brown Jr. Dies in Los Angeles .

According to Los Angeles police, the son of singer Bobby Brown was found dead on Wednesday at a home in Encino, California.

Brown Jr. was reportedly 28 years old.

.

He was the son of Bobby Brown and Kim Ward.

The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Foul play is not suspected as the Los Angeles County coroner leads the death investigation.

The elder Bobby Brown also lost his daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, at the age of 22 in 2015.

She was the only child of Brown and Whitney Houston


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Singer Bobby Brown’s Son Bobby Brown Jr., 28, Found Dead In His L.A. Home

Another tragedy for the Brown family. Singer Bobby Brown’s son — whom he shares with Kim Ward —...
OK! Magazine - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comSky NewsUpworthyThe Age


Bobby Brown Jr., son of singer Bobby Brown, dies at 28 in Southern California

Bobby Brown Jr., the 28-year-old son of singer Bobby Brown, died Wednesday in the Los Angeles area,...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comSky News


Inside The Whitney Houston Tragedy: How The Singer & 3 Others Around Her Died

Legend Whitney Houston‘s family is plagued by tragedy, as another person in her inner circle has...
OK! Magazine - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Bobby Brown's 28-year-old son, Bobby Brown Jr., was found dead in his California home [Video]

Bobby Brown's 28-year-old son, Bobby Brown Jr., was found dead in his California home

Bobby Brown Jr., Bobby Brown's 28-year-old son, was found dead in his California home, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 00:49Published
Bobby Soto on The Tax Collector [Video]

Bobby Soto on The Tax Collector

The star of a film about California's Chicano culture has said it was "naturaland real" to have white actor Shia LaBeouf also appear in the movie. BobbySoto said LaBeouf's character in the David Ayer..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published