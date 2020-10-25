Bobby Brown Jr. Dies in Los Angeles

According to Los Angeles police, the son of singer Bobby Brown was found dead on Wednesday at a home in Encino, California.

Brown Jr. was reportedly 28 years old.

He was the son of Bobby Brown and Kim Ward.

The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Foul play is not suspected as the Los Angeles County coroner leads the death investigation.

The elder Bobby Brown also lost his daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, at the age of 22 in 2015.

She was the only child of Brown and Whitney Houston