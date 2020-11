Bobby Brown Jr. Dies At 28

The son of singer Bobby Brown died on Wednesday.

According to CNN, Bobby Brown Jr. was found dead in his Los Angeles home by authorities.

Brown Jr., was the half-brother of Bobbi Kristina Brown who died in 2015.

Officers with the LAPD responded to an emergency call on Wednesday around 1:50 p.m.

And found Brown Jr. Brown Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene.

No foul play is suspected.

He was 28 years old.