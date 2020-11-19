|
Bobby Brown Jr. dies in Los Angeles
According to Los Angeles police, the son of singer Bobby Brown was found dead on Wednesday at a home in Encino, California.
|
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bobby Brown Jr., the son of singer Bobby Brown, was found dead at a Los Angeles...
Bobby Brown Jr., the 28-year-old son of singer Bobby Brown, died Wednesday in the Los Angeles area,...
Bobby Brown Jr. Dies At 28
The son of singer Bobby Brown died on Wednesday.
According to CNN, Bobby Brown Jr. was found dead in his Los Angeles home by authorities.
Brown Jr., was the half-brother of Bobbi Kristina Brown who..
Bobby Brown's Son, Bobby Jr., Dead At 28
It's a sad day for Bobby Brown's family after the sudden passing of the musician's son, Bobby Brown Jr., at the age of 28.
