Nitish Kumar's minister Mewalal Choudhary quits hours after taking charge|Oneindia News

The mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Hafiz Saeed, has been sentenced to 10 years in two terror cases by a court in Pakistan.

This is not the first time that Hafiz Saeed has been sentenced in a terror case by a Pakistani court.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's fourth term started with the resignation of a minister three days after he and his 14-member cabinet took oath.

According to Oxford Economics report, India will be worst-affected among the world's major economies even after the pandemic wanes, with output 12% below pre-virus levels through the middle of the decade.

The Supreme Court has ruled that the CBI cannot step into an investigation without the consent of state governments and the centre cannot extend the agency's jurisdiction to any state without permission either.

#MewalalChoudhary #HafizSaeed #DelhiMaskFine