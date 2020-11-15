Bihar Minister fails to recite National Anthem correctly: Caught on camera|Oneindia News

After facing heat for inducting a tainted minister into his cabinet, now RJD has taken another shot at JDU.

A video of Bihar's newly-appointed Education Minister Mewalal Choudhary, struggling to get the lines of the national anthem during a flag-hoisting ceremony was shared by the Rashtriya Janata Dal on Wednesday.

The RJD has attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for appointing Choudhary, who faces allegations of corruption, as a minister in his cabinet.

The undated video shared by the RJD shows Choudhary botching up the lines of the national anthem and singing incorrect lines at a flag-hoisting ceremony.

Muhurta Matrimony Google Playstore link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mymuhurta #NitishKumar #MewalalChoudhary #NationalAnthem