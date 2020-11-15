Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bihar Minister fails to recite National Anthem correctly: Caught on camera|Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Bihar Minister fails to recite National Anthem correctly: Caught on camera|Oneindia News

Bihar Minister fails to recite National Anthem correctly: Caught on camera|Oneindia News

After facing heat for inducting a tainted minister into his cabinet, now RJD has taken another shot at JDU.

A video of Bihar's newly-appointed Education Minister Mewalal Choudhary, struggling to get the lines of the national anthem during a flag-hoisting ceremony was shared by the Rashtriya Janata Dal on Wednesday.

The RJD has attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for appointing Choudhary, who faces allegations of corruption, as a minister in his cabinet.

The undated video shared by the RJD shows Choudhary botching up the lines of the national anthem and singing incorrect lines at a flag-hoisting ceremony.

Muhurta Matrimony Google Playstore link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mymuhurta #NitishKumar #MewalalChoudhary #NationalAnthem


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Bihar’s new Education Minister fumbles while singing National anthem, gets brutally trolled

RJD Twitter handle shared an old video of Bihar's Education Minister Mewalal Choudhary singing the...
Zee News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Bihar Minister Doesn't Know National Anthem'- [Video]

Bihar Minister Doesn't Know National Anthem'-

Bihar Minister Doesn't Know National Anthem'-

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:23Published
Bihar: RJD's wait & watch hint as Nitish Kumar reveals CM oath plan [Video]

Bihar: RJD's wait & watch hint as Nitish Kumar reveals CM oath plan

Days after Bihar Assembly election results were revealed, Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar was selected to retain the Chief Minister's mantle in a meeting of legislators of the National..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:05Published
Nitish Kumar to take oath as the Bihar CM tomorrow for the 4th straight term| Oneindia News [Video]

Nitish Kumar to take oath as the Bihar CM tomorrow for the 4th straight term| Oneindia News

JDU chief Nitish Kumar is set to be the 4th Chief Minister of Bihar again as the leaders of the National Democratic Alliance on Sunday participated in a joint meeting, where Nitish Kumar was elected as..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:10Published