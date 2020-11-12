Jobless Claims Increase for First Time Since October to 742,000

Jobless Claims Increase, for First Time Since October to 742,000.

The jobless claims data was released by the Department of Labor on Thursday.

The increase is significantly more than the 710,000 claims that economists had predicted.

Analysts have expressed concerns that the labor market recovery continues to be unsteady ... ... amid what seems to be a new wave of coronavirus infections.

Eight months into this crisis, there continues to be tremendous economic uncertainty that’s regularly forcing hundreds of thousands into unemployment, AnnElizabeth Konkel, Economist at Indeed Hiring Lab, via NBC News.

Since October, deaths due to COVD-19 have increased by 42 percent.

With several federal government assistance programs set to expire soon, analysts are calling for the passage of another economic stimulus package